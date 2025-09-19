Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in District of Malacky, Slovakia

3 properties total found
House in Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia
House
Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia
#2029E 🏡 For sale 4-bedroom home (half duplex) in Plavecký Štvrtok📌 Features:• House area: 1…
Price on request
Apartment in Jakubov, Slovakia
Apartment
Jakubov, Slovakia
#2020E.🏡 Apartments for sale at Novobudovi in Yakubov (Malatski, Bilja Bratislavi)Propode to…
Price on request
7 room house in Vojensky obvod Zahorie, Slovakia
7 room house
Vojensky obvod Zahorie, Slovakia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
# 2025E. (Sighs) She's missing a villa with a big precinct in Zagora, 30 miles from Bratisla…
Price on request
