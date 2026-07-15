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Bungalows for sale in Slovakia

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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mala Ida, Slovakia
UP UP
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mala Ida, Slovakia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 907 m²
Architect-Designed Passive Wooden House by the Forest – Panský les, Malá Ida An architect…
$1,02M
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