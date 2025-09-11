Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Riyadh Region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh governorate
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Discover an unparalleled fusion of artistry and living at the Neptune Villas. Located in the…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Discover an unparalleled fusion of artistry and living at the Neptune Villas. Located in the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Discover an unparalleled fusion of artistry and living at the Neptune Villas. Located in the…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Tut TravelTut Travel
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go