Residential properties for sale in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in P. Pudomägi OP 30 sq.m with good repairs, new furniture an…
$37,389
2 room apartment in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Offered for sale 2 x.room clean, bright, well-kept apartment in a brick house built in 1964 …
$45,104
