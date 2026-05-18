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Cottage village Levada 2

Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$37,218
;
12
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ID: 39749
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5821
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie
  • Address
    Solnecnaa ulica, 16

About the complex

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You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions we give an additional bonus to the purchase!

The Atmosphere of Childhood

Imagine: the morning light breaks through the foliage of trees, the aroma of freshly cut grass is felt in the air, the quiet conversations of relatives on the veranda and the garden in which everything grows for real. Here you can go barefoot to the site, collect berries for breakfast, hear how the mixed forest rustles outside the window. And all this is available to you!

Live where nature inspires.

Land in Levada 2 is your personal ticket to the reserve. The cottage village is surrounded by a mixed forest, which seems to have descended from the paintings of great Russian artists. Mushroom seats - right behind the fence, it is easy to reach the lake by bicycle. Fans of water recreation will appreciate the proximity suitable for swimming lakes Sirkojärvi and Nurzynjärvi. Also, opportunities for active family recreation are offered by the resorts “Okhta Park” and “Northern Slope”, the ecopark “Zubrovnik”, the tourist center “Emerald Lake”, ski slopes on the basis of “SKA” and the training center “Kavgolovo”.

Home easy and fast

Harmoniously combine urban amenities with country freedom. Near Matoxa and Leskolvo there are schools and kindergartens, shops, services, an outpatient clinic, a garden nursery and even a skate park. You keep the usual rhythm, business activity and convenience, while every evening you return to the silence of the mixed forest and your own home. About half an hour on the Novopriozersk or Leningrad highway – and the city is left behind, giving way to space, air and a sense of calm.

Comfort at every stage

Sale of land directly from the developer “FACT”. With us, you get not just a plot, but a built-up support system - from the moment of the transaction and throughout the ownership of real estate. Flexible terms of purchase, credit and registration assistant - everything is organized in one place without unnecessary steps!

Contact us to tell you the details of the purchase and organize the show, including online. More ready offers on the phone!

Location on the map

Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$37,218
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