Cottage village Lintulovo

A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure.



A single architectural style in the project becomes a natural continuation of nature, where each element of improvement emphasizes the beauty of the landscape. The facade fences are designed in a single style, the streets are illuminated by modern lamps, and all cable lines are laid underground - so that nothing distracts the eye from the horizon.



The place where the look rests

The landscape here works for a sense of depth: the forest goes away, the greenery changes with the seasons, and the space around retains a sense of open horizon and tranquility.



A park that the whole family loves.

The park in the center of the village was created to unite. Children or adults, lovers of active recreation or meditative leisure - everyone will find a place of strength here. Communicate, move, be inspired!



Comfort at every stage

With the developer "FACT" you get not just a plot, but a built-up support system - from the moment of the transaction and throughout the ownership of real estate. So that the aesthetics, convenience and value of cottage settlements were preserved year after year, the service company "FACT". The service ensures stable operation of engineering networks and infrastructure, maintains order on the territory and provides customer support, including through a convenient mobile application. The community team is responsible for the atmosphere of life in projects: organizes leisure and events, develops good neighborliness and forms a living, comfortable community of residents.



Minimum time on the road, maximum opportunities

Each trip to the city is a small trip with beautiful panoramas instead of dull traffic jams. Do more, get tired less and enjoy everyday life.

In a 15-minute drive - the resort town of Zelenogorsk with the beaches of the Gulf of Finland, walking areas near the water and a developed infrastructure of recreation and service.

Nearby are the Park of Culture and Recreation “Mischievous Squirrels”, the equestrian club “Northern Estate”, the tennis court in Ilyichev, the exhibition pavilion of the Yalkal Museum, the recreation center “Sunny Beach”, “View Ga”, “Greenwald Park” with a rope park, a bath and restaurant complex and many others.



Contact us to tell you the details of the purchase and organize the show, including online. Sometimes the right place is not searched for long. They'll just recognize him.

Section 322. Cadastral number 1: 47:01:1706001:12333