  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Admiralteyskiy rayon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Admiralteyskiy rayon, Russia

okrug Kolomna
4
4 properties total found
Room 6 rooms in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Room 6 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/6
$32,529
Room 7 rooms in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Room 7 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/7
$34,336
4 room apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
4 room apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/6
$114,454
1 room studio apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
1 room studio apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment with designer renovation for sale 12 m2 with furniture and appliances on a …
$28,193
Properties features in Admiralteyskiy rayon, Russia

