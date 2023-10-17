Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Switzerland

Ticino
3
20 properties total found
Villa Villa with garage, with basement in Ticino, Switzerland
Villa Villa with garage, with basement
Ticino, Switzerland
Area 483 m²
Switzerland Canton Ticino Lake Maggiore Awesome villa in the style of "Liberti" Year of the …
€6,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Montreux, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
€2,79M
Villa Villa in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
Area 700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious home with breathtaking views, in excellent condition. This stunning, architect-…
€20,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
€6,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Modern villa with lake view. This attractive villa with modern architecture, light and airy …
€9,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 887 m²
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
€10,00M
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with sauna, with heating in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with sauna, with heating
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
A modern villa overlooking the mountainous area is located in a quiet and secluded location …
€2,75M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
The charming villa overlooking the lake and mountains is in the Swiss city of Minuzio. The h…
€5,06M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
The elite house is located in Horgen, canton of Zurich, Switzerland. The three-storey house …
€6,31M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 750 m²
The spectacular villa, located high on the slope, rises above the Swiss city of Brissago. Fr…
€5,15M
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with private pool, with bbq in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with private pool, with bbq
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
The charming villa is in Denan, Vaud, near Lausanne Built in 1980, the villa is "protected"…
€3,95M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 292 m²
The delightful villa is located in the heart of the historic part of the city of Ascona, Swi…
€2,28M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 12
Area 800 m²
The luxury villa by the lake is located in Zurich, Switzerland. The villa, built in 1912, is…
€10,14M
Villa Villa with furniture, with garden, with private pool in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa Villa with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Switzerland, Switzerland
Area 7 m²
A unique villa overlooking Zurich Lake and the mountains is in Mylen, Switzerland. The villa…
€7,47M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 14
Area 450 m²
The wonderful house is located in Zollikon, in the canton of Zurich, Switzerland. The repres…
€8,57M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Geneva, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 412 m²
A luxurious villa overlooking Lake Geneva is located an hour's drive from the city of Geneva…
€25,83M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
The beautiful villa with panoramic views of the lake is located in a quiet and secluded loca…
€5,39M
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with private pool, with lake view in Brissago, Switzerland
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with private pool, with lake view
Brissago, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
The elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in the popular resort of Brissago, Switzerl…
€8,42M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Lausanne, Switzerland
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
The beautiful villa is close to Lausanne, the canton of Vaud. International schools, golf cl…
€3,18M

