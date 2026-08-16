Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Ticino
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ticino, Switzerland

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
Area 700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
$4,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 15 rooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 15 rooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Rooms 15
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious 15-room villa with stunning views of the lake and mountains in an elite prestigiou…
$57,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ticino, Switzerland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go