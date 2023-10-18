Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Switzerland
  4. Geneva
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Geneva, Switzerland

5 properties total found
House in Geneva, Switzerland
House
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 900 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the embassy quarter A unique offer in the very center of Genev…
€37,00M
House in Geneva, Switzerland
House
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 1 100 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the historical center of Geneva A unique rare object: a chic m…
€24,74M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious home with breathtaking views, in excellent condition. This stunning, architect-…
€20,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
€6,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Modern villa with lake view. This attractive villa with modern architecture, light and airy …
€9,00M

