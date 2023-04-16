Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Saudi Arabia

Residential properties for sale in Saudi Arabia

apartments
28
28 properties total found
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
232 m²
€ 11,221,989
 Project Overview  Your new address suits you! Umraniye's most prestigious …
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
111 m²
€ 2,863,962
 Project Overview  The project built on a land area of 7.800 sqm, and it consis…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
88 m²
€ 2,048,904
 Project Overview  In the privileged area of Kartal, on the Asian side of Istan…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
100 m²
€ 3,843,833
 Project Overview  The project is rising in the first parcel to the sea on Kart…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
92 m²
€ 2,403,747
 Project Overview  Family project with views of Kucukcekmece Lake. The land ar…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
100 m²
€ 106,273
 Project Overview  The project built by a well-known construction company with …
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
101 m²
€ 4,442,744
 Project Overview  In this project we designed not only housing and accommodati…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
75 m²
€ 134,192
 Project Overview  A brand new life built with first-class materials and high s…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
81 m²
€ 303,696
 Project Overview  The project's privileged location in the heart of the ci…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
79 m²
€ 5,082,228
 Project Overview  This project represents a new focal point of the city. In o…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
41 m²
€ 1,918,314
 Project Overview  The consctruction company bringing an average of 42 percent …
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
103 m²
€ 561,985
 Project Overview  Avrupa Konutlari is signing a project that will change the d…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
81 m²
€ 1,846,265
 Project Overview  This project represents a high investment opportunity in Bas…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
167 m²
€ 681,767
 Project Overview  The project area is 14.500 sqm, and the green area represent…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
66 m²
€ 310,713
 Project Overview  This project offers you a green life in the city with its na…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
71 m²
€ 2,886,387
 Project Overview  A great opportunity for investment and an enjoyable life in …
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
54 m²
€ 1,738,191
 Project Overview  The number of apartments within the project is 55 apartments…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
173 m²
€ 1,631,017
 Project Overview  The project is offering an exquisite lifestyle to those with…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
65 m²
€ 2,319,989
 Project Overview  The project is under-construction and the delivery date is 1…
Apartmentin Rakk, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Rakk, Saudi Arabia
175 m²
€ 312,514
 Project Overview  It is a residential project with a total area of 30.000 sqm,…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
73 m²
€ 5,497,366
 Project Overview  Experience feeling privileged by the sophisticated architect…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
€ 7,204,936
 Project Overview  This project is distinguished by the beauty of its boutique …
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
107 m²
€ 3,509,758
 Project Overview  We invite you to a brand new life where you will listen to t…
Apartmentin Tabuk Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Tabuk Region, Saudi Arabia
€ 100,869
 Project Overview  The project has a total area of 3.250 sqm. It is located in…
Apartmentin Rakk, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Rakk, Saudi Arabia
95 m²
€ 162,111
 Project Overview  This project is a unique residential and investment project …
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
71 m²
€ 213,253
 Project Overview  This project is a place where like minded people and profess…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
204 m²
€ 1,058,225
 Project Overview  This masterpiece project, brings Istanbul’s enchanting…
Apartmentin Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
58 m²
€ 97,267
 Project Overview  The construction area of the project is 140.000 sqm. The la…

Regions with properties for sale

Hayel Region
Tabuk Region

Properties features in Saudi Arabia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir