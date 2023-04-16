Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Saudi Arabia
New houses in Saudi Arabia
All new buildings in Saudi Arabia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Saudi Arabia
Residential
Apartment in Saudi Arabia
House in Saudi Arabia
Land in Saudi Arabia
Luxury Properties in Saudi Arabia
Find an Agent in Saudi Arabia
Real estate agencies in Saudi Arabia
Agents in Saudi Arabia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Saudi Arabia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Saudi Arabia
Find an Agent in Saudi Arabia
Real estate agencies in Saudi Arabia
Agents in Saudi Arabia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Saudi Arabia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Saudi Arabia
Residential properties for sale in Saudi Arabia
apartments
28
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
232 m²
€ 11,221,989
Project Overview Your new address suits you! Umraniye's most prestigious …
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
111 m²
€ 2,863,962
Project Overview The project built on a land area of 7.800 sqm, and it consis…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
88 m²
€ 2,048,904
Project Overview In the privileged area of Kartal, on the Asian side of Istan…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
100 m²
€ 3,843,833
Project Overview The project is rising in the first parcel to the sea on Kart…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
92 m²
€ 2,403,747
Project Overview Family project with views of Kucukcekmece Lake. The land ar…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
100 m²
€ 106,273
Project Overview The project built by a well-known construction company with …
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
101 m²
€ 4,442,744
Project Overview In this project we designed not only housing and accommodati…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
75 m²
€ 134,192
Project Overview A brand new life built with first-class materials and high s…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
81 m²
€ 303,696
Project Overview The project's privileged location in the heart of the ci…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
79 m²
€ 5,082,228
Project Overview This project represents a new focal point of the city. In o…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
41 m²
€ 1,918,314
Project Overview The consctruction company bringing an average of 42 percent …
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
103 m²
€ 561,985
Project Overview Avrupa Konutlari is signing a project that will change the d…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
81 m²
€ 1,846,265
Project Overview This project represents a high investment opportunity in Bas…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
167 m²
€ 681,767
Project Overview The project area is 14.500 sqm, and the green area represent…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
66 m²
€ 310,713
Project Overview This project offers you a green life in the city with its na…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
71 m²
€ 2,886,387
Project Overview A great opportunity for investment and an enjoyable life in …
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
54 m²
€ 1,738,191
Project Overview The number of apartments within the project is 55 apartments…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
173 m²
€ 1,631,017
Project Overview The project is offering an exquisite lifestyle to those with…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
65 m²
€ 2,319,989
Project Overview The project is under-construction and the delivery date is 1…
Apartment
Rakk, Saudi Arabia
175 m²
€ 312,514
Project Overview It is a residential project with a total area of 30.000 sqm,…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
73 m²
€ 5,497,366
Project Overview Experience feeling privileged by the sophisticated architect…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
€ 7,204,936
Project Overview This project is distinguished by the beauty of its boutique …
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
107 m²
€ 3,509,758
Project Overview We invite you to a brand new life where you will listen to t…
Apartment
Tabuk Region, Saudi Arabia
€ 100,869
Project Overview The project has a total area of 3.250 sqm. It is located in…
Apartment
Rakk, Saudi Arabia
95 m²
€ 162,111
Project Overview This project is a unique residential and investment project …
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
71 m²
€ 213,253
Project Overview This project is a place where like minded people and profess…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
204 m²
€ 1,058,225
Project Overview This masterpiece project, brings Istanbul’s enchanting…
Apartment
Hayel Region, Saudi Arabia
58 m²
€ 97,267
Project Overview The construction area of the project is 140.000 sqm. The la…
Regions with properties for sale
Hayel Region
Tabuk Region
Properties features in Saudi Arabia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map