  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vas, Hungary

Szombathelyi jaras
64
Szombathely
63
Koszegi jaras
26
Koeszeg
21
Koermend
13
Koermendi jaras
13
Sarvari jaras
12
Sarvar
10
116 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 81,461
2 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 93,213
2 room apartmentin Koermend, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 61,430
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 95,884
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 73,449
4 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 68,107
3 room apartmentin Koermend, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 104,137
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 93,480
2 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 74,784
4 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 181,351
2 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 96,151
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 87,871
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 127,934
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 74,517
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 95,884
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 68,107
3 room apartmentin Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 79,859
5 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 173,339
6 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 186,933
2 room apartmentin Koermend, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 130,000
In Szombathely (German Steinamanger) is a 44 m2 large, new condominium for sale. Szombathel…
5 room apartmentin Koermend, Hungary
5 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 120,188
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 109,478
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 69,442
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 79,859
2 room apartmentin Koermend, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 32,050
4 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 97,486
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 69,175
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 82,529
1 room apartmentin Koermend, Hungary
1 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 69,416
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 105,766

Properties features in Vas, Hungary

