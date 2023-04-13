Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

Csurgoi jaras
43
Marcali
33
Pecsvaradi jaras
33
Balatonboglar
32
Harkany
29
Fonyod
26
Siklos
24
Szentlorinci jaras
21
1 338 properties total found
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 249,491
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 249,491
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 249,491
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 249,491
Housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 48,816
7 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m²
€ 145,207
9 room housein Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 12 bath 430 m²
€ 462,021
6 room housein Bataszek, Hungary
6 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 154,447
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 100,298
4 room housein Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 64,683
4 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 73,923
5 room housein Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 194 m²
€ 199,329
3 room housein Szalanta, Hungary
3 room house
Szalanta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 96,364
Housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
House
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 105,341
9 room housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 300,973
3 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 26,137
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 57,819
2 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 72,603
3 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 210,945
7 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 237,347
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 110,885
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 525,384
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 500 m²
€ 580,562
3 room housein Szebeny, Hungary
3 room house
Szebeny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 19,801
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 65,739
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 65,739
2 room housein Osztopan, Hungary
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 47,496
5 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,042,847
3 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 62,043
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 237,347

Properties features in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

