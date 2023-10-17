UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Pest megye
Houses
Houses for sale in Pest megye, Hungary
Gyal
57
Albertirsa
52
Dunavarsany
47
Szigethalom
46
Uello
46
Diosd
43
Kerepes
42
Nagykoroes
42
orbottyan
42
Toekoel
41
Budakeszi
40
Dabas
40
Pomaz
40
Abony
37
Tapioszentmarton
37
Maglod
32
Pilisvoeroesvar
29
Suelysap
28
Szazhalombatta
28
Piliscsaba
25
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
3
1
95 m²
€125,708
Recommend
5 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
5
2
280 m²
€699,232
Recommend
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
3
1
105 m²
€107,970
Recommend
3 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
3
1
67 m²
€23,031
Recommend
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
4
2
160 m²
€205,722
Recommend
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5
2
119 m²
€245,572
Recommend
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5
2
140 m²
€205,722
Recommend
4 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4
1
100 m²
€180,880
Recommend
5 room house
Pusztazamor, Hungary
5
2
136 m²
€123,951
Recommend
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5
3
265 m²
€646,666
Recommend
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5
3
265 m²
€905,435
Recommend
5 room house
Uello, Hungary
5
2
100 m²
€203,393
Recommend
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
4
1
97 m²
€64,434
Recommend
3 room house
Toertel, Hungary
3
1
62 m²
€35,969
Recommend
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5
2
110 m²
€165,354
Recommend
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€85,135
Recommend
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5
3
186 m²
€534,707
Recommend
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
3
1
91 m²
€272,238
Recommend
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
1
1
50 m²
€51,157
Recommend
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4
2
110 m²
€307,199
Recommend
3 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
3
1
98 m²
€75,836
Recommend
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3
1
62 m²
€33,162
Recommend
2 room house
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
2
1
72 m²
€68,124
Recommend
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
1
30 m²
€64,268
Recommend
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3
1
74 m²
€92,288
Recommend
5 room house
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
5
4
179 m²
€321,338
Recommend
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
5
2
130 m²
€436,763
Recommend
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
6
3
295 m²
€458,022
Recommend
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5
2
170 m²
€387,896
Recommend
3 room house
Szigetbecse, Hungary
3
1
90 m²
€116,835
Recommend
