Apartments for sale in Pest megye, Hungary

Dunakeszi
46
Goedoello
18
Budakeszi
17
Biatorbagy
11
Goed
10
Vecses
9
Nagykoroes
7
Nagykoroesi jaras
7
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€123,137
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€173,376
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€126,797
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€230,305
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€85,135
3 room apartment in Ecser, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ecser, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€109,977
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€53,959
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€48,586
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€92,458
2 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€94,451
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€116,188
1 room apartment in Szada, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szada, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€80,977
5 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
5 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€401,030
1 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
1 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
€103,249
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€90,311
Apartment 1 bathroom in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€71,162
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€90,311
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€161,697
4 room apartment in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€150,386
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€139,477
3 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€141,132
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€92,898
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€203,134
5 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€317,482
4 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€291,775
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€205,399
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€91,863
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€190,232
3 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
A family nest with special features awaits its new residents in a popular part of Törökbálin…
€206,942
2 room apartment in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
€159,127

Properties features in Pest megye, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
