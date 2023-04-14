Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Gyori jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Gyori jaras, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Bony, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bony, Hungary
3 bath 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 160,697
Close to Bőny for sale farm, 2db with new building, 70 M2 / with house + with 570 M2 stables…

Properties features in Gyori jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir