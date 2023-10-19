Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Fejér, Hungary

676 properties total found
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€68,455
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€188,575
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€154,735
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€175,142
House in Sarszentagota, Hungary
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€28,415
House in Adony, Hungary
House
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€50,373
3 room house in Obarok, Hungary
3 room house
Obarok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
€72,072
3 room house in Bicske, Hungary
3 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€136,911
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€24,360
3 room house in Baracs, Hungary
3 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€90,387
5 room house in Tordas, Hungary
5 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€266,046
2 room house in Aba, Hungary
2 room house
Aba, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€92,326
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€84,524
4 room house in Nadasdladany, Hungary
4 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€90,387
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€116,245
2 room house in Bodajk, Hungary
2 room house
Bodajk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€74,913
6 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
€219,315
5 room house in Koszarhegy, Hungary
5 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
€167,883
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€85,763
4 room house in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
4 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€82,405
5 room house in Adony, Hungary
5 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€175,659
3 room house in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
3 room house
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€77,238
2 room house in Cece, Hungary
2 room house
Cece, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€46,498
3 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€193,483
4 room house in Soponya, Hungary
4 room house
Soponya, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€134,327
3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€99,196
9 room house in Velence, Hungary
9 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 322 m²
€371,905
6 room house in Nadap, Hungary
6 room house
Nadap, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€90,766
4 room house in Nadasdladany, Hungary
4 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€38,748
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€72,072

Properties features in Fejér, Hungary

