Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Fejér
Houses
Houses for sale in Fejér, Hungary
Martonvasari jaras
66
Gardony
60
Dunaujvarosi jaras
59
Enyingi jaras
55
Velence
50
Bicskei jaras
48
Mori jaras
46
Ercsi
39
Enying
36
Sarbogardi jaras
20
Bicske
16
Csakvar
10
Polgardi
10
Sarbogard
9
Dunaujvaros
7
Mor
6
Pusztaszabolcs
6
Bodajk
5
Aba
4
Adony
4
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
676 properties total found
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
27 m²
€68,455
Recommend
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5
1
72 m²
€188,575
Recommend
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4
2
90 m²
€154,735
Recommend
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5
1
86 m²
€175,142
Recommend
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
1
1
50 m²
€28,415
Recommend
House
Adony, Hungary
1
1
68 m²
€50,373
Recommend
3 room house
Obarok, Hungary
3
65 m²
€72,072
Recommend
3 room house
Bicske, Hungary
3
1
88 m²
€136,911
Recommend
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
2
1
75 m²
€24,360
Recommend
3 room house
Baracs, Hungary
3
2
100 m²
€90,387
Recommend
5 room house
Tordas, Hungary
5
2
220 m²
€266,046
Recommend
2 room house
Aba, Hungary
2
1
76 m²
€92,326
Recommend
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
2
1
30 m²
€84,524
Recommend
4 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
4
1
71 m²
€90,387
Recommend
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
2
1
44 m²
€116,245
Recommend
2 room house
Bodajk, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€74,913
Recommend
6 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
6
2
169 m²
€219,315
Recommend
5 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
5
1
164 m²
€167,883
Recommend
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
4
1
91 m²
€85,763
Recommend
4 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
4
2
106 m²
€82,405
Recommend
5 room house
Adony, Hungary
5
1
129 m²
€175,659
Recommend
3 room house
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
3
1
84 m²
€77,238
Recommend
2 room house
Cece, Hungary
2
1
51 m²
€46,498
Recommend
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3
1
134 m²
€193,483
Recommend
4 room house
Soponya, Hungary
4
1
90 m²
€134,327
Recommend
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€99,196
Recommend
9 room house
Velence, Hungary
10
5
322 m²
€371,905
Recommend
6 room house
Nadap, Hungary
6
1
73 m²
€90,766
Recommend
4 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
4
1
85 m²
€38,748
Recommend
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€72,072
Recommend
Properties features in Fejér, Hungary
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
