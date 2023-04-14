Hungary
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Erdi jaras
Erd
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Erd, Hungary
Apartment
Clear all
75 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 114,580
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 106,567
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 111,909
1 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
€ 61,163
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 111,909
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 93,213
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 158,649
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 125,379
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 128,201
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 232,097
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 110,306
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 228,000
Remarkable apartment in an imposing, monumental building in a top location in Budapest Targ…
6 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
175 m²
€ 696,000
For sale is a smart luxury apartment near the banking district in Budapest, with an excellen…
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 227,023
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 136,214
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 141,555
1 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 97,486
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
€ 133,276
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 159,984
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
165 m²
€ 288,452
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 84,132
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 118,212
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 118,212
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 165,059
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
74 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 274,000
In the 5th district of Budapest on Deak Ferenc street, a 74 sqm flat (northwest facing) is f…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath
85 m²
€ 89,610
An 85 sqm, 3 room, air-conditioned, garden-connected apartment is for sale on the knees.Quie…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath
75 m²
€ 75,554
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
2 Floor
€ 122,580
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath
47 m²
€ 77,782
Energy saving Luxury apartment at an affordable price in the center of Érd. For sale in a s…
Apartment
Erd, Hungary
100 m²
1 Floor
€ 100,070
