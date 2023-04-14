Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Erdi jaras
  6. Erd
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Erd, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
75 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 114,580
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 106,567
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 111,909
1 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
1 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m²
€ 61,163
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 111,909
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 93,213
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 158,649
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 125,379
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 128,201
4 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 232,097
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,306
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 228,000
Remarkable apartment in an imposing, monumental building in a top location in Budapest Targ…
6 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
6 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 696,000
For sale is a smart luxury apartment near the banking district in Budapest, with an excellen…
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 227,023
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 136,214
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 141,555
1 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
1 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 97,486
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 133,276
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 159,984
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 288,452
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 84,132
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 118,212
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 118,212
3 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 165,059
2 room apartmentin Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 274,000
In the 5th district of Budapest on Deak Ferenc street, a 74 sqm flat (northwest facing) is f…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Erd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath 85 m²
€ 89,610
An 85 sqm, 3 room, air-conditioned, garden-connected apartment is for sale on the knees.Quie…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Erd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath 75 m²
€ 75,554
Apartment 1 bathroomin Erd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² 2 Floor
€ 122,580
Apartment 1 bathroomin Erd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
1 bath 47 m²
€ 77,782
Energy saving Luxury apartment at an affordable price in the center of Érd. For sale in a s…
Apartmentin Erd, Hungary
Apartment
Erd, Hungary
100 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,070
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir