Residential properties for sale in Békés, Hungary

Bekescsabai jaras
43
Bekescsaba
37
Oroshazi jaras
18
Oroshaza
15
Gyulai jaras
14
Szarvasi jaras
12
Bekesi jaras
11
Gyula
10
113 properties total found
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 39,856
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 165,843
2 room housein Gyula, Hungary
2 room house
Gyula, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 117,695
4 room housein Mezobereny, Hungary
4 room house
Mezobereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 18,724
4 room apartmentin Szarvas, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szarvas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 173,868
3 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 49,485
9 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
9 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
11 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 181,892
2 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 13,374
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 47,880
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 26,481
3 room housein Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 38,786
2 room housein Bekessamson, Hungary
2 room house
Bekessamson, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 9,897
3 room housein Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 71,954
3 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
3 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 30,761
2 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 65,535
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 74,629
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 157,818
3 room apartmentin Kamut, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kamut, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 53,230
2 room housein Totkomlos, Hungary
2 room house
Totkomlos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 7,008
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 93,354
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 33,436
3 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 41,461
2 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
2 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 79,979
2 room housein Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 24,876
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m²
€ 119,032
2 room housein Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 25,411
1 room apartmentin Gyula, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyula, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 58,848
4 room housein Kamut, Hungary
4 room house
Kamut, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m²
€ 47,613
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 69,280
4 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
4 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 57,778

Properties features in Békés, Hungary

