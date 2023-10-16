Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Baranya
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Baranya, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Vekeny, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Vekeny, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
In a house many people for a lock, oh but in a mill!? Mecsek is a real curio at his foot! …
€134,139
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Diosviszlo, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Diosviszlo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
18 hectare grape possessions with a processing firm for sale, milky mechanisation, cellars a…
€359,945
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Almamellek, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Almamellek, Hungary
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Zselicségben 22 ha of family possession salesman
€299,930
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Bakonya, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bakonya, Hungary
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Salesman at Mecsek foot an equestrian sport centre with 15 head guesthouses, 1000 M2 covered…
€695,893

Properties features in Baranya, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir