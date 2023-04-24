Gambia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Gambia
New houses in Gambia
All new buildings in Gambia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Gambia
Residential
Apartment in Gambia
House in Gambia
Land in Gambia
Luxury Properties in Gambia
Find an Agent in Gambia
Real estate agencies in Gambia
Agents in Gambia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Gambia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Gambia
Find an Agent in Gambia
Real estate agencies in Gambia
Agents in Gambia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Gambia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Gambia
Kanifing Municipal Council
Kanifing
Residential properties for sale in Kanifing, Gambia
Sukuta
7
Clear all
7 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Sukuta, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
Buy this beautiful 3 bedroom pool house for either residential or investment purposes. It�…
9 room house
Sukuta, Gambia
13 Number of rooms
5 bath
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 169,037
Here comes a great property with great potentials offered to buyers with large families as w…
1 room apartment
Sukuta, Gambia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 42,900
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
1 room apartment
Sukuta, Gambia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 42,900
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
2 room apartment
Sukuta, Gambia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 64,900
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
2 room apartment
Sukuta, Gambia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 64,900
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
4 room house
Sukuta, Gambia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
131 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 152,597
This enticing house is in the heart of Bijilo barely half a kilometre to Cocoa Ocean Beach H…
Properties features in Kanifing, Gambia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map