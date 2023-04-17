Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Skidzieĺ, Belarus

Housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
House
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
78 m²
€ 31,863
On sale residential building of. A skidel 30 km from Grodno on the Grodno motorway — Minsk. …
3 room housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
3 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 31,863
On sale residential building of. A skidel 30 km from Grodno on the Grodno motorway — Minsk. …
4 room housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
4 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 161 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,244
Housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
House
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
73 m²
€ 9,104
On sale is a plot with a house in the center of Skidel, on the street. Lenin, 11. Plot of 11…
5 room housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
5 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 73 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9,104
On sale is a plot with a house in the center of Skidel, on the street. Lenin, 11. Plot of 11…
Housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
House
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
52 m²
€ 15,021
House for sale on a concrete foundation. Total house area & mdash; 51 sq.m., living area & m…
4 room housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
4 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,021
House for sale on a concrete foundation. Total house area & mdash; 51 sq.m., living area & m…
Housein Skidzieĺ, Belarus
House
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Number of floors 2
€ 59,174
