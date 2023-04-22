Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Radashkovichy, Belarus

14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 21,538
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 23,341
1 bedroom apartment in the city of. Radoshkovichi. Address: g.p. Radoshkovichi, st. East, d.…
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 39,202
House with a plot of 14 acres in the city of. Radoshkovichi Address: gp. Radoshkovichi, st. …
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
108 m²
€ 126,166
For sale a beautiful cozy house for year-round living in a modern style. The house of 2015 w…
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
47 m²
€ 25,774
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
54 m²
€ 28,838
For sale is a plot of 13 acres with a foundation located on it. The construction of a new mo…
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
214 m²
€ 62,993
For sale in a great location. Radoshkovichi is a wonderful brick cottage -100% readiness. - …
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
71 m²
€ 49,475
Cottage in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Radashkovichy, Belarus
160 m²
€ 117,154
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 28,838
2 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 18,925
3 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 41,455
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
38 m²
€ 11,265
House for sale in Minsk region, in.p. Radoshkovichi1 level, walls - tree, year of constructi…
4 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 89 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 47,763
Sale of 5-room apartment, gp. Radoshkovichi, Molodechno district, Molodechnskoye, for exampl…
