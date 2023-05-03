Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Pleshchanitsy
Residential properties for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 8,628
House for sale ( shit ), 49.4 sq.m. on a flat plot of 0.1740 acres in. Cribs, 60 km. from MK…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
89 m²
€ 60,849
For sale is a modern eco-friendly house of 125.6 m2 with an attic floor of a galvanized beam…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,072
One-level house in the landscaped urban village of Pleshchenitsa with convenient transport l…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 36,328
Duplex house in a cozy group. Cribs! Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Merkusheva. ➜ Re…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
35 m²
€ 10,444
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 16,347
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
78 m²
€ 24,067
A capital brick house is for sale, on a flat plot - 15.5 acres in gp. Molds, 52 km from MKAD…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 8,628
House for sale ( shit ) 49.4sq.m on a flat plot of 17.4 acres in the town of Pleshenitsa, 60…
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,991
Two-room apartment for sale at the address: Minsk region, Logoisky district, town. Pleshchen…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
74 m²
€ 10,444
For sale a capital log house, lined with brick with an area of 74.3sq.m, on a flat plot of 2…
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 15,893
For sale lightweight 2 bedroom apartment & nbsp; ( 47.5 sqm ) in brick & nbsp; House in the …
Cottage
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
134 m²
€ 19,072
Great option for the family. The correct shape of the site, without dodges. Gas on the house…
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 20,798
For sale 2-room apartment with repair in the village of Pleshchenitsa, microdistrict & quot;…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 33,149
For sale a beautiful house with an attic floor in the village of Pleshchennitsa in the Logoi…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
123 m²
€ 82,645
For sale a spacious, cozy house for a large family in the group. Pests of the Logoisk region…
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 24,067
For sale in the heating station, a cozy original 3-room apartment on the ground floor of 2-s…
