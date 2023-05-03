Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Pleshchanitsy

Residential properties for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

16 properties total found
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 8,628
House for sale ( shit ), 49.4 sq.m. on a flat plot of 0.1740 acres in. Cribs, 60 km. from MK…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
89 m²
€ 60,849
For sale is a modern eco-friendly house of 125.6 m2 with an attic floor of a galvanized beam…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,072
One-level house in the landscaped urban village of Pleshchenitsa with convenient transport l…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 36,328
Duplex house in a cozy group. Cribs! Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Merkusheva.   ➜ Re…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
35 m²
€ 10,444
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,347
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
78 m²
€ 24,067
A capital brick house is for sale, on a flat plot - 15.5 acres in gp. Molds, 52 km from MKAD…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 8,628
House for sale ( shit ) 49.4sq.m on a flat plot of 17.4 acres in the town of Pleshenitsa, 60…
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,991
Two-room apartment for sale at the address: Minsk region, Logoisky district, town. Pleshchen…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
74 m²
€ 10,444
For sale a capital log house, lined with brick with an area of 74.3sq.m, on a flat plot of 2…
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,893
For sale lightweight 2 bedroom apartment & nbsp; ( 47.5 sqm ) in brick & nbsp; House in the …
Cottage in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Cottage
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
134 m²
€ 19,072
Great option for the family. The correct shape of the site, without dodges. Gas on the house…
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,798
For sale 2-room apartment with repair in the village of Pleshchenitsa, microdistrict & quot;…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 33,149
For sale a beautiful house with an attic floor in the village of Pleshchennitsa in the Logoi…
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
123 m²
€ 82,645
For sale a spacious, cozy house for a large family in the group. Pests of the Logoisk region…
3 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,067
For sale in the heating station, a cozy original 3-room apartment on the ground floor of 2-s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir