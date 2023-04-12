Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Belarus

in Zhodzina
51
in Vítebsk
32
in Telminski sielski Saviet
1
in Haranski sielski Saviet
7
in Smalyavichy
23
in cerninski sielski Saviet
2
in Mazyr
47
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
27
Show more
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthousein Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
50 m² Number of floors 4
€ 140,000
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…

Properties features in Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir