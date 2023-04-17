Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Kamyanyets

Residential properties for sale in Kamyanyets, Belarus

10 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 23,579
LOT 6987. Urgent sale! Three-room apartment for sale on the second floor of a 5-story brick …
1 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,021
1 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenets, st. Brest, 1980 bp, 5/5 bricks, 42.4 / 39.3 / 22.6 / 7.4, …
5 room housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 room house
Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 327,733
Lot 6394. Looking for a good investment in tourism that is not affected by external factors?…
Housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,519
LOT 1075. One-story residential building in a village in Kamenets district. The walls of the…
3 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 19,118
3 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenets, st. Brest, 1983, 4/4 panel, 61.2 / 57.9 / 35.2 / 7.8, sepa…
Housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
54 m²
€ 11,744
LOT 417. An excellent offer of a residential building in a picturesque place: the banks of t…
Housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
€ 22,759
We bring to your attention a residential building in. Kamenets, just 15 km from Europe's lar…
Housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
74 m²
€ 23,442
I will sell the house, Kamenets, Brest, for example, 354 km from MKAD1 level, walls - wood, …
1 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 19,664
Sale of a one-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1825551-room apartment, Kamene…
Housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
80 m²
€ 4,552
I will sell the house, Kamenetz, Brest, for example, 354 km from the МКАД1 level, the walls …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir