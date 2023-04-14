Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
  6. Kalodishchy
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus

71 property total found
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 271,445
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
€ 149,295
House for sale in Ag Kolodishchi 2 ( polygon ). The house is located on a plot of 15 acres. …
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
Price on request
We bring to your attention a beautiful cottage in the Moscow direction in the village of Kol…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
315 m²
€ 221,680
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 185,488
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 176,440
Stylish, modern cottage - in the style of chalets.  He is in a.g. Kolodishchi st. Silve…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
274 m²
€ 248,825
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
239 m²
€ 298,590
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
332 m²
Price on request
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
130 m²
€ 268,731
Cottage for sale in a.g. Kolodishchi 8 km from MKAD Moscow direction    In which h…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 180,059
  For sale a two-story cottage in a picturesque place of ag. Kolodishchi, Minsk di…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
140 m²
€ 352,879
New stylish cottage in the village of Kolodishchi. Comfortable and functional design of the …
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 113,102
A spacious unfinished cottage of 399.71 m2 is for sale in a very successful place of the agr…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
230 m²
€ 248,825
A beautiful suburban mansion of 100% readiness with furniture with centuries-old trees is fo…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
215 m²
€ 244,301
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
246 m²
€ 298,590
 Near Minsk, in the agricultural town of Kolodishchi, a solid cottage in the style of a…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
302 m²
€ 289,541
Good day ! A solid cottage for five bedrooms is for sale, which is located in the agricultur…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
€ 96,363
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
170 m²
€ 192,726
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 339,307
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
193 m²
€ 221,680
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
232 m²
€ 207,203
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
187 m²
€ 244,301
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
313 m²
€ 226,205
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
237 m²
€ 187,297
Modern cottage in Kolodishchi-2, Polygon. & nbsp; Quiet cozy street opposite the Glebkovka B…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
260 m²
€ 176,440
Comfortable, cozy, with a warm atmosphere House in which you want to live. The house was ere…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
370 m²
€ 271,445
For sale a prestigious energy-efficient modern cottage near & quot; Glebkovsky biosphere res…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 81,434
Cottage for sale p Kolodishchi ul Zhivopisnaya
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 207,203
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
237 m²
€ 161,872
Good day ! I want to tell you about a beautiful cottage, which is located in the agricultura…
