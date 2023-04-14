Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
Kalodishchy
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Clear all
71 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 271,445
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
€ 149,295
House for sale in Ag Kolodishchi 2 ( polygon ). The house is located on a plot of 15 acres. …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
Price on request
We bring to your attention a beautiful cottage in the Moscow direction in the village of Kol…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
315 m²
€ 221,680
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 185,488
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 176,440
Stylish, modern cottage - in the style of chalets. He is in a.g. Kolodishchi st. Silve…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
274 m²
€ 248,825
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
239 m²
€ 298,590
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
332 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
130 m²
€ 268,731
Cottage for sale in a.g. Kolodishchi 8 km from MKAD Moscow direction In which h…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 180,059
For sale a two-story cottage in a picturesque place of ag. Kolodishchi, Minsk di…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
140 m²
€ 352,879
New stylish cottage in the village of Kolodishchi. Comfortable and functional design of the …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 113,102
A spacious unfinished cottage of 399.71 m2 is for sale in a very successful place of the agr…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
230 m²
€ 248,825
A beautiful suburban mansion of 100% readiness with furniture with centuries-old trees is fo…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
215 m²
€ 244,301
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
246 m²
€ 298,590
Near Minsk, in the agricultural town of Kolodishchi, a solid cottage in the style of a…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
302 m²
€ 289,541
Good day ! A solid cottage for five bedrooms is for sale, which is located in the agricultur…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
€ 96,363
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
170 m²
€ 192,726
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 339,307
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
193 m²
€ 221,680
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
232 m²
€ 207,203
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
187 m²
€ 244,301
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
313 m²
€ 226,205
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
237 m²
€ 187,297
Modern cottage in Kolodishchi-2, Polygon. & nbsp; Quiet cozy street opposite the Glebkovka B…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
260 m²
€ 176,440
Comfortable, cozy, with a warm atmosphere House in which you want to live. The house was ere…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
370 m²
€ 271,445
For sale a prestigious energy-efficient modern cottage near & quot; Glebkovsky biosphere res…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 81,434
Cottage for sale p Kolodishchi ul Zhivopisnaya
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 207,203
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
237 m²
€ 161,872
Good day ! I want to tell you about a beautiful cottage, which is located in the agricultura…
