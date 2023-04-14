Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus

12 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 79,534
2-room apartment with stylish repairs in the Ag of the Ringworm! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 33,388
3 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,884
For sale 3-room apartment Minsk district, agricultural colodischi, Tankovaya St., d. 8B. 2/2…
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 34,564
The village of Kolodishchi is located 8km from MKAD, surrounded by pine forest. The village …
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 35,016
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 50,670
5 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 180,873
3 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 60,623
Apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
21 m²
€ 18,639
3 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 101,340
We offer you a large and cozy, bright apartment at ag. Referees, Oak Log 10 The benefits of …
5 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 221 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,635
Input group - fence from Little princess, Lime Light hydrangeas and cat. Inside are tall war…
Apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,620
I'll sell the house, ag. Wells, Minsk district, Moscow, for example, 8.2 km from the МКАД1 l…
