Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Homel Region, Belarus

Homel
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Homel, Belarus
Townhouse
Homel, Belarus
91 m²
€ 85,613

Properties features in Homel Region, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir