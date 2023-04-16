Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

28 properties total found
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 17,924
Ready house on a large plot in the village. Farm Guy! Address: d.  Farm - Guy, st. Cent…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
300 m²
€ 66,652
I will sell an unfinished house in the booming city of the Dzerzhinsk satellite! Modern home…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,839
➜ commercial house in the very center of the city is completely ready for living. Address: D…
1 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,524
For sale spacious with good repair 1-room apartment in Dzerzhinsk. Total area in SNB -44.6 m…
3 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,379
Apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
49 m²
€ 28,372
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 34,227
A great layout option for a 2-room apartment with a glazed balcony. Separate dignity. node, …
1 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 31,524
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 43,234
The apartment is located on the third floor of a five-story brick house. The apartment has t…
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 35,938
In the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk, a cozy apartment is being sold, double-glazed windows a…
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 38,730
Cozy and bright 2-room apartment in Dzerzhinsk - an actively built-up and developing satelli…
4 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,936
Spacious 4 bedroom apartment in the city center. Dzerzhinsk – the most developed satellite c…
3 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 28,372
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 37,199
For sale light, spacious ( area on SNB 53.6sq.m ) 2-room apartment 10 minutes walk from the …
1 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,425
For sale 1-room apartment at. Dzerzhinsk, st. Rainbow 17 building 1 Brest direction 26.9 km …
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,236
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
30 m²
€ 43,234
Residential building for sale in 1950 built with a plot in. Dzerzhinsk on the street Zavodsk…
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 35,578
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
61 m²
€ 29,723
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
216 m²
€ 88,719
A two-story brick house for sale in. Dzierżyńsk. The house is located in a prestigious hut.&…
Cottagein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
144 m²
€ 61,247
For sale two-story residential building in Dzerzhinsk on the street Pervomaiskaya. The total…
Cottagein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
233 m²
€ 89,890
For sale cottage in the city of Dzerzhinsk, located on a quiet street 1.5 km from the center…
3 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 44,134
I will sell a spacious, cozy 3-room apartment at the address of. Dzerzhinsk, st. Minsk, d. 3…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
153 m²
€ 56,294
A large spacious brick house ( 152.6 m ² ) in Dzerzhinsk on Yanki Kupala, 27 km from MKAD, i…
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,924
For sale 2 apartment in a closed house with a part of the house. Dzierżyńsk, ul. East. This …
1 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,822
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
177 m²
€ 270,209
A real castle with a spiral staircase crowned with a full-fledged observation deck with a be…
Apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
133 m²
€ 27,471
