  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Svislacki sielski Saviet
  6. Druzhny

Residential properties for sale in Druzhny, Belarus

4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 41,100
4 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 88 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 47,599
3 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 58,583
Hot offer! Looking for an apartment you can immediately enter and put your things apart?! Wh…
2 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 42,107
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with excellent quality repairs. Druzhny St., Chepika St., 24 Ar…
