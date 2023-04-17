Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Chervyen District
Chervyen
Residential properties for sale in Chervyen, Belarus
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,462
Apartment in the city center with its own garden! Address: Cherven, st. Karl Liebknecht ⁇ …
4 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
86 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 27,220
4 bedroom apartment in a house completely ready for living Address: Cherven, st. Colle…
House
Chervyen, Belarus
62 m²
€ 15,021
House for sale in Cherven on Kolkhoznaya street! Address: Cherven, st. Collective farm - One…
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 25,399
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in a suburb of Minsk, ready for living. Address: Cherven…
1 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 18,116
Spacious one-room apartment near the center. Excellent location of the house, within walking…
House
Chervyen, Belarus
53 m²
€ 25,035
The house is suitable for year-round living, with an area of 52.5sq.m., three living rooms, …
3 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 40,876
House
Chervyen, Belarus
459 m²
€ 68,278
Canned unfinished capital structure for sale. Ideal for commercial purposes. Shop, warehouse…
House
Chervyen, Belarus
68 m²
€ 17,297
For people who love silence - we offer a village house for purchase. The house is suitable f…
House
Chervyen, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,744
House
Chervyen, Belarus
38 m²
€ 7,920
For sale wooden house with a private property in the center of. Cherven. Nobody lives in the…
House
Chervyen, Belarus
88 m²
€ 22,759
House for sale in Cherven with a plot of 6 acres. the house has 4 rooms, a kitchen. double-g…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map