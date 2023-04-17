Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Chervyen

Residential properties for sale in Chervyen, Belarus

12 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,462
Apartment in the city center with its own garden! Address: Cherven, st. Karl Liebknecht ⁇ …
4 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
4 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,220
4 bedroom apartment in a house completely ready for living  Address: Cherven, st. Colle…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
62 m²
€ 15,021
House for sale in Cherven on Kolkhoznaya street! Address: Cherven, st. Collective farm - One…
2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,399
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in a suburb of Minsk, ready for living. Address: Cherven…
1 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 18,116
Spacious one-room apartment near the center. Excellent location of the house, within walking…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
53 m²
€ 25,035
The house is suitable for year-round living, with an area of 52.5sq.m., three living rooms, …
3 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 40,876
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
459 m²
€ 68,278
Canned unfinished capital structure for sale. Ideal for commercial purposes. Shop, warehouse…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
68 m²
€ 17,297
For people who love silence - we offer a village house for purchase. The house is suitable f…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,744
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
38 m²
€ 7,920
For sale wooden house with a private property in the center of. Cherven. Nobody lives in the…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
88 m²
€ 22,759
House for sale in Cherven with a plot of 6 acres. the house has 4 rooms, a kitchen. double-g…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir