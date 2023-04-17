Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Byerazino, Belarus

Cottagein Byerazino, Belarus
Cottage
Byerazino, Belarus
199 m²
€ 127,452
Housein Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,283
Sale of a house on the banks of the Berezina river in the village of Brodets Area 45.4 / 23.…
Housein Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
57 m²
€ 19,118
A house in the center of Brezino on the banks of the rec.1 level, walls - wood, lined with b…
Housein Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
91 m²
€ 21,394
Spacious, bright house with a good layout. No finishing. New double-glazed windows. Gas is b…
Housein Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
159 m²
€ 42,787
& nbsp; & nbsp ; 2-level & nbsp; cottage & nbsp; for sale in. Berezino, Minsk region. Possib…
