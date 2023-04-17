Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Byerazino District
  5. Byerazino
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Byerazino, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Byerazino, Belarus
3 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 26,856
The apartment is in good condition. PVC glass packages, fitted kitchen, wardrobe in the hall…
3 room apartmentin Byerazino, Belarus
3 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 26,310
2 room apartmentin Byerazino, Belarus
2 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 20,939
House after overhaul, insulated, neatly furnished, floors & ndash; board, cafe in the bathro…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir