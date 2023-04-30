Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Byarozawka, Belarus

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Byarozawka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 8,987
For sale 1k apartment in Berezovka ( dog. 41/2 ) -1973 year of construction Panel House ( th…
House in Byarozawka, Belarus
House
Byarozawka, Belarus
147 m²
€ 14,828
Price is reduced!!! Residential building in the city of Berezovka. A wooden house with an ex…
3 room apartment in Byarozawka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,625
A modern apartment with good repairs takes up 1⁄3 of the part in a private house surrounded …
