Realting.com
Residential
Armenia
Mansions
Mansions for sale in Armenia
Yerevan
52
Kotayk Province
10
Mansion
Clear all
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
5
4
480 m²
3
The mansion is located in the central part of Davtashen district. The land area is 480m2, th…
€589,217
Recommend
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
7
2
505 m²
3
A three-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Davit-Bek street, Erebuni …
€570,210
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
4
2
200 m²
2
A two-story detached house for sale in the city of Yerevan, Nork-Marash administrative distr…
€427,658
Recommend
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
6
3
490 m²
2
A two-story private house for sale, on the 3rd street of Khachatur Abovyan, Arinj community,…
€394,395
Recommend
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
6
2
213 m²
1/1
One-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district. T…
€237,588
Recommend
Mansion
Artavaz, Armenia
-1
3 600 m²
1
The land area is 3600 square meters, it is located in Tsaghkadzor community, parallel to the…
€342,126
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
4
2
200 m²
2
A two-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district…
€446,665
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Zovuni, Armenia
5
2
500 m²
2
A two-story private house is for sale in Zovun community, Kotayk marz. The mansion consists …
€156,808
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
4
2
180 m²
2/2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Bagrevandi Street, Nor-Nork a…
€231,556
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
6
3
170 m²
2/2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Bagrevandi Street, Nor-Nork a…
€231,556
Recommend
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
7
2
409 m²
2
A two-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Ajapnyak administrative district, Asht…
€160,609
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
4
3
238 m²
3
A three-story detached house for sale, on Masisi Street, Merdzavan Municipality, Armavir Mar…
€256,595
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
5
3
150 m²
1
One-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Hagtanak district of Malatia-Sebastia ad…
€332,623
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
4
1
300 m²
2
A two-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Nor Nork administrative dist…
€332,623
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
5
2
120 m²
2
Two-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Hagtanak district, Malatia-Sebastia admin…
€156,808
Recommend
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
6
2
280 m²
3
A three-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative distri…
€285,105
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
4
1
162 m²
2
A two-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, on Ada…
€152,056
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
5
1
215 m²
2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the administrative district o…
€190,070
Recommend
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
7
2
366 m²
2
A two-story private house for sale, city Yerevan, Nork-Marashvarchaka district, on Arpenik N…
€256,595
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
5
2
800 m²
1
Private house for sale, Ararat marz, Ayntap village, 4th street, with a total area of 800 …
€161,560
Recommend
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
7
3
390 m²
3
A three-storey detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the Mush district of the …
€351,630
Recommend
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
3
2
90 m²
1
One-story detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, Movses Kho…
€194,822
Recommend
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
8
2
1 000 m²
36
€950,350
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
4
2
120 m²
2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Tsarav Aghbyur street, Avan a…
€151,106
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zovuni, Armenia
4
2
135 m²
1
A one-story detached house for sale, in Zovun community, Kotayk region, at 17/1, 16 street, …
€192,921
Recommend
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
8
3
374 m²
3/3
A three-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Nor-Nork administrative district, on …
€380,140
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
5
4
402 m²
3
A three-storey detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the district of Artsakh, …
€475,175
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
5
2
180 m²
1
One-story house for sale, city of Yerevan, Erebuni administrative district, on Muratsani str…
€159,659
Recommend
Mansion 3 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
3
2
200 m²
3
A three-story detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, Marsha…
€519,820
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
5
2
145 m²
2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Erebuni administrative distri…
€185,318
Recommend
