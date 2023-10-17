Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Armenia

Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
The mansion is located in the central part of Davtashen district. The land area is 480m2, th…
€589,217
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Davit-Bek street, Erebuni …
€570,210
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale in the city of Yerevan, Nork-Marash administrative distr…
€427,658
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, on the 3rd street of Khachatur Abovyan, Arinj community,…
€394,395
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/1
One-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district. T…
€237,588
Mansion in Artavaz, Armenia
Mansion
Artavaz, Armenia
Rooms -1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
The land area is 3600 square meters, it is located in Tsaghkadzor community, parallel to the…
€342,126
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district…
€446,665
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Zovuni, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Zovuni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house is for sale in Zovun community, Kotayk marz. The mansion consists …
€156,808
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Bagrevandi Street, Nor-Nork a…
€231,556
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Bagrevandi Street, Nor-Nork a…
€231,556
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Ajapnyak administrative district, Asht…
€160,609
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, on Masisi Street, Merdzavan Municipality, Armavir Mar…
€256,595
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
One-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Hagtanak district of Malatia-Sebastia ad…
€332,623
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Nor Nork administrative dist…
€332,623
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Hagtanak district, Malatia-Sebastia admin…
€156,808
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative distri…
€285,105
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, on Ada…
€152,056
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the administrative district o…
€190,070
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, city Yerevan, Nork-Marashvarchaka district, on Arpenik N…
€256,595
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Private house for sale, Ararat marz, Ayntap village, 4th street, with a total area of ​​800 …
€161,560
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-storey detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the Mush district of the …
€351,630
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
One-story detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, Movses Kho…
€194,822
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 36
€950,350
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Tsarav Aghbyur street, Avan a…
€151,106
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Zovuni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zovuni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A one-story detached house for sale, in Zovun community, Kotayk region, at 17/1, 16 street, …
€192,921
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 374 m²
Floor 3/3
A three-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Nor-Nork administrative district, on …
€380,140
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-storey detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the district of Artsakh, …
€475,175
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
One-story house for sale, city of Yerevan, Erebuni administrative district, on Muratsani str…
€159,659
Mansion 3 rooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, Marsha…
€519,820
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Erebuni administrative distri…
€185,318

