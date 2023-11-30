Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Residential
  4. Yerevan
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Yerevan, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, Komitas …
€213,975
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 3/3
A three-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Shengavit administrative dist…
€245,844
Leave a request
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Davit-Bek street, Erebuni …
€546,320
Leave a request
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The 2nd floor of a two-story private house is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Kotovsky …
€136,580
Leave a request
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
A three-storey detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Or…
€1,00M
Leave a request
Mansion 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story private house is for sale in Yerevan, on 1st Street of the Davtashen administr…
€464,372
Leave a request

Properties features in Yerevan, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir