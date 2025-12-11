About the developer

Private Real Estate Investment · Portugal

LDV Invest is a private real estate investment focused on residential development in Portugal. Capital is deployed as secured lending to middle-income housing projects, primarily in the suburbs of Lisbon and Porto, through BRANCO ETÉREO LDA and dedicated project companies.

We concentrate on suburbs of Lisbon and Porto — Portugal's two largest metropolitan areas — alongside selected high-growth regional cities where housing demand consistently outpaces supply. Suburban locations benefit from lower land costs relative to city centres while maintaining strong connectivity and buyer demand.