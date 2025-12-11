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LDV Invest

Portugal, Alcabideche
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 8 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
ldvinvest.com
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the developer

Private Real Estate Investment · Portugal

LDV Invest is a private real estate investment focused on residential development in Portugal. Capital is deployed as secured lending to middle-income housing projects, primarily in the suburbs of Lisbon and Porto, through BRANCO ETÉREO LDA and dedicated project companies.

We concentrate on suburbs of Lisbon and Porto — Portugal's two largest metropolitan areas — alongside selected high-growth regional cities where housing demand consistently outpaces supply. Suburban locations benefit from lower land costs relative to city centres while maintaining strong connectivity and buyer demand.

 

Our partners
9 agents 7 agencies 1 developer
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Our agents in Portugal
Dainius Kaminskas
Dainius Kaminskas
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