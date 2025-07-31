  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Brabus Island The Villas

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$3,86M
;
12
ID: 32767
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 29.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Brabus Island The Villas was created by Cosmo Developments, part of Flag Holding Group, with support from Reportage. This ultra-luxury residential complex is located on the coast of Abu Dhabi and includes 92 villas in a private and prestigious location. The design reflects the BRABUS philosophy of individuality, elegance, and boldness, combining exclusivity with convenient access to key areas of the city.

 

The project features 20 Beach Villas, 18 Lake Villas, 36 Twin Villas, 10 Townhouses, 4 Penthouses, and 4 VIP Villas. Each villa is equipped with a private pool, terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, designer kitchen cabinets, built-in wardrobes, double-glazed windows, and central air conditioning. Owners can personalize the interiors by choosing BRABUS signature themes to create a unique space.

 

 

 

The community is close to Abu Dhabi's main attractions, including Al Raha Beach, 5 minutes away, and Yas Island, 18-20 minutes away by car. Amenities include the Grand Pavilion with boutiques, a large swimming pool and children's pool, a gym, landscaped recreation areas, a private marina, a private beach for residents, and covered parking.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Sklepy spożywcze
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Brabus Island The Villas
Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$3,86M
