Kompleks mieszkalny Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC

Seraph in Dubai Land is an excellent opportunity to purchase a fully furnished apartment in the heart of Dubai's fastest-growing district, DLRC. Each home, designed for modern living, is equipped with high-quality Bosch appliances, stylish interiors, and turnkey finishes—ready to move in or rent out from day one. With flexible payment plans after handover, Seraph combines lifestyle, convenience, and smart investment potential in one of Dubai's most promising areas.

Seraph by Wadan stands confidently among other residences in the Dubai Land area. It is a modern landmark, distinguished by clean lines, glass facades, and flowing terraces. Crowned with a rooftop pool and relaxation area, the building combines openness, greenery, and panoramic views. Inside, spacious layouts flow seamlessly into spacious balconies offering tranquil views of the city. Seraph reflects Wadan's vision that goes beyond luxury. The home is both neat and individual, elegant and light at the same time.