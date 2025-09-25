  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.

Ubud, Indonezja
od
$155,000
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
14
ID: 28104
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 25.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Indonezja
  • Region / Państwo
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Okolica
    Gianyar
  • Miasto
    Ubud District
  • Miasteczko
    Ubud

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now.
Reserve your spot and become part of a project that sets a new standard for family vacations in Bali!

Sunny Ubud Family Resort is the first 4-star Kids-First Family Resort in the heart of Bali, where every area and service is designed for parents and children.

Central Ubud, Bali's cultural capital, is within walking distance: the Monkey Forest, Saraswati Temple, Ubud Palace, Campuhan Ridge Walk, rice terraces, art market, museums, cozy cafes, and retreat spaces are all right next door.

Only 33 units are available: Family Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 44 sq m to 88 sq m.

The apartments' design combines spacious bedrooms, panoramic windows with a terrace and tropical views, and separate sitting areas, making them convenient and comfortable for families.

ROI up to 13% per annum with an occupancy rate of only 25 days per month!

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Terraces for sunbathing and relaxation
  • Lounge area
  • Private park
  • Open-air cinema
  • Master classes
  • Cultural mini-museum

Down payment 25%
Interest-free payment plan for 18 months.

Completion date: Q3 2027.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ubud, Indonezja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Ubud, Indonezja
od
$155,000
