  Mieszkanie w nowym budynku One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Mieszkanie w nowym budynku One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Orikum, Albania
Cena na żądanie
ID: 32832
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 5.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Albania
  • Region / Państwo
    Southern Albania
  • Okolica
    Obwód Wlora
  • Miasto
    Bashkia Vlore
  • Miasteczko
    Orikum

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

LOCATION

Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort.
This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now stands as one of the most promising destinations for investment, tourism, and sustainable development in southern Albania.

Encircled by gentle hills and overlooking the Ionian coast, the project enjoys a privileged position — just minutes from the Orikum Marina and the ancient city’s archaeological park. The surrounding natural beauty, framed by vineyards, olive groves, and mountain silhouettes, creates a truly picturesque setting for a modern residential and hospitality complex.

ARCHITECTURAL ELEMENTS

Inspired by the authentic character of Orikum and nearby Tragjas, the project pays homage to local architecture through the reinterpretation of the arch — a symbolic element found in the stone walls and old port structures of the region.
This motif becomes the visual rhythm of the façade, creating depth, shade, and intimacy while preserving the harmony between structure and nature.

The base of the buildings is clad in natural stone — grounding the structure and connecting it to the land — while the upper floors are finished in Venetian stucco, reflecting sunlight softly and enhancing the building’s Mediterranean elegance.
Natural materials such as wood, terrazzo stone, and regional greenery complete the dialogue between tradition and modernity.

CONCEPT

The design follows an organic distribution across the terrain, inspired by the terraces and hills of Orikum.
Three main volumes define the project:

A hotel and service wing at the front, facing the sea and the pool area.

Two residential wings, positioned for privacy and panoramic views.


All are connected by a ground-level podium — a shared layer of life where hospitality, leisure, and recreation coexist.
The façade’s “skin” — a woven surface of arches — provides both a rhythmic architectural expression and a natural shading system for apartments and hotel rooms.

Vegetation plays a central role: landscaped courtyards, shaded walkways, and green buffers ensure privacy, serenity, and a constant visual connection with nature.

IDENTITY

Orikum Bay Residences draws its identity from the spirit of place — a dialogue between the cultural heritage of Tragjas and the maritime soul of Orikum.
It is a project that respects its past while embracing the future, merging timeless materials and contemporary design to create a coastal landmark defined by light, harmony, and refined simplicity.

APARTMENT TYPOLOGIES

1+1 Apartments

23 units
Interior area: 65.99 m²
Veranda: 16.2 m²
Total area: 91.31 m²


2+1 Apartments

57 units
Interior area: 74.88 m²
Balcony: 32.05 m²
Total area: 119.23 m²


3+1 Apartments

11 units
Interior area: 113.75 m²
Balcony: 20.54 m²
Total area: 161.34 m²

---

A NEW MEDITERRANEAN LANDMARK

Orikum Bay is not just a residence — it is a statement of lifestyle.
A balance of architectural grace, natural tranquility, and cultural depth — designed to offer a serene yet sophisticated experience by the Albanian Riviera.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Orikum, Albania

