Mieszkanie w nowym budynku HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Tirana Municipality, Albania
od
$382,313
od
$2,532/m²
4
ID: 32811
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 4.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Albania
  • Region / Państwo
    Central Albania
  • Okolica
    Obwód Tirana
  • Miasto
    Tirana Municipality

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    41

O kompleksie

Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural, dynamic, and ever-evolving character.

Strategically located on “Muhamet Gjollesha” Street, just steps away from the main intersections of 21 Dhjetori and Zogu i Zi, Hora Vertikale stands as an iconic 41-story landmark above ground, complemented by 5 underground levels. It harmoniously integrates residential spaces, hospitality, and commercial areas, creating a self-contained ecosystem of comfort and convenience.

Each apartment type — from cozy 1+1 units (70–100 m²) ideal for couples or short-term rentals, to 2+1 family layouts (100–150 m²), and 3+1 panoramic residences (160 m²) — is designed with natural light, functionality, and urban elegance in mind.

The commercial units within Hora Vertikale offer prime opportunities for boutiques, offices, and restaurants, while the five underground parking levels (12,068.4 m²) ensure full accessibility, safety, and convenience with 24/7 security and surveillance.

Hora Vertikale is not just a building — it’s a living concept, a fusion of art, architecture, and the modern Albanian lifestyle rising vertically above the city.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tirana Municipality, Albania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

USD
