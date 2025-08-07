Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Palawan, Philippines

El Nido
6
6 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Villa Libertad, Philippines
Villa 1 bedroom
Villa Libertad, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
1-Bedroom Cliffside Villa at El Nido Beach ResortsWhere Sustainable Luxury Meets Island Sere…
$649,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Villa Libertad, Philippines
Villa 1 bedroom
Villa Libertad, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
1-Bedroom Treehouse Villa A Secluded Escape Among the Treetops Elevate your island experienc…
$415,500
Villa 1 bedroom in Villa Libertad, Philippines
Villa 1 bedroom
Villa Libertad, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 226 m²
1-Bedroom Overwater Villa Sustainable Luxury in Paradise Step into your own private retreat …
$749,000
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Villa Libertad, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Villa Libertad, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 191 m²
1-Bedroom Deluxe Villa Your Private Eco-Luxury Retreat in Paradise Experience the beauty of …
$499,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Villa Libertad, Philippines
Villa 2 bedrooms
Villa Libertad, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
2-Bedroom Cliffside Villa Sustainable Luxury with a View Like No Other Discover the ultimate…
$749,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Villa Libertad, Philippines
Villa 2 bedrooms
Villa Libertad, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 322 m²
2-Bedroom Grand Villa Elevated Eco-Luxury Living in the Heart of Paradise Discover a new lev…
$899,000
