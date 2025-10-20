Houses for sale in Metro Manila, Philippines

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
Live in one of the most prestigious addresses in Mandaluyong with the Nuliv Townvillas at Ac…
$1,23M
7 bedroom house in Parañaque, Philippines
7 bedroom house
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 m²
Fully Furnished Luxury Mansion in Multinational Village. Live in luxury with this stunning h…
$1,68M
6 bedroom house in Las Piñas, Philippines
6 bedroom house
Las Piñas, Philippines
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
PORTOFINO SOUTH BRANDNEW HOUSE & LOT with swimming pool Location: Daang Hari, Almanza Dos, L…
$1,55M
5 bedroom house in Parañaque, Philippines
5 bedroom house
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Note: BF Homes is one of the high end and all in / complete set up subdivisions that contain…
$686,800
