Residential properties for sale in Metro Manila, Philippines

Taguig
10
Quezon City
8
Muntinlupa
5
23 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
4 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Price is to be confirmed | From 306 sqm Parklinks North and South Towers – Premium Riverfron…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Price starts from PHP 24,265,000 | From 68 sqm Gardencourt Residences – Garden-Centered Livi…
$434,954
3 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Price starts from PHP 56,400,000 | From 192 sqm Parklinks North and South Towers – Premium R…
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Price is to be confirmed | From 109 sqmArbor Lanes at ARCA South – A Verdant Urban Retreat i…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Price is to be confirmed | From 73 sqmArbor Lanes at ARCA South – A Verdant Urban Retreat in…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For Sale: Fully Furnished Condo at McKinley Venice, Taguig City Live in style and convenienc…
$141,572
2 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Price starts from PHP 47,316,000 | From 142 sqm Parklinks North and South Towers – Premium R…
$848,147
3 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Price starts from PHP 69,121,000 | From 195 sqm Gardencourt Residences – Garden-Centered Liv…
$1,24M
1 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Price starts from PHP 6,900,000 | From 47 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyle …
$123,684
Apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
Apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Area 27 m²
Price starts from PHP 4,300,000 | From 27 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyle …
$77,078
Condo 3 bedrooms in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
3-Bedroom Unit for Sale in BGC – Prime Location at Burgos Circle! Looking for a spacious hom…
$796,344
3 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Price starts from PHP 17,000,000 | From 99 sqm Fordham Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranquil…
$304,728
2 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Price starts from PHP 42,577,000 | From 137 sqm Gardencourt Residences – Garden-Centered Liv…
$763,200
Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Description: 1 bedroom 66sqm Interior designed With parking slot
$233,027
3 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Price starts from PHP 11,900,000 | From 78 sqm The Larsen Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranq…
$213,309
1 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Price starts from PHP 6,000,000 | From 35 sqm The Larsen Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranqu…
$107,551
2 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Price starts from PHP 11,000,000 | From 82 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyle…
$197,177
2 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Price starts from PHP 9,700,000 | From 54 sqm The Larsen Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranqu…
$173,874
3 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Price starts from PHP 14,000,000 | From 103 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyl…
$250,952
1 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Price starts from PHP 25,200,000 | From 70 sqm Parklinks North and South Towers – Premium Ri…
$451,714
Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
AVIDA 34th Street BGC Tower 1 for  sale -1 bedroom unit 37 sqm (no parking) -Semi-furnished …
$161,326
2 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Price starts from PHP 12,000,000 | From 73 sqm Fordham Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranquil…
$215,102
3 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Price is to be confirmed | From 171 sqmArbor Lanes at ARCA South – A Verdant Urban Retreat i…
Price on request
