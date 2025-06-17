Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lapu-Lapu, Philippines

2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Punta Engano, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Punta Engano, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Beachfront Luxury Condominium Units in Cebu, Philippines Location: Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu C…
$338,283
Condo 2 bedrooms in Punta Engano, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Punta Engano, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 99 m²
Beachfront Luxury Condominium Units in Cebu, Philippines Location: Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu C…
$587,544
