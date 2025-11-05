Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Calabarzon, Philippines

Cavite
3
4 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tagaytay, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tagaytay, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Prime Residences | 2-Bedroom, 58 sqm Experience modern living in this well-appointed 2-bedro…
$120,330
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Maunong, Philippines
5 bedroom house
Maunong, Philippines
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Live the resort lifestyle every day in this 5-bedroom, fully interiored home at Ayala Greenf…
$1,93M
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Iruhin South, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Iruhin South, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
1-Bedroom Unit – Tagaytay Highlands Property Highlights: Location: Tagaytay Highlands – Prem…
$163,305
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Balite II, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Balite II, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
50% OFF!  Monteluce, Silang – Tagaytay Road Details: Loft Type Fully Furnished 3 bedrooms 2 …
$134,082
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Property types in Calabarzon

apartments

Properties features in Calabarzon, Philippines

Cheap
Luxury
