Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Bataan
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bataan, Philippines

Morong
6
6 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Mabayo, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mabayo, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Starting from PHP 19,542,671 Anvaya Cove Searidge Residences – Kilyawan BuildingWake up to b…
$342,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mabayo, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mabayo, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Starting from PHP 47,582,977 Anvaya Cove Searidge Residences – Kilyawan BuildingWake up to b…
$834,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mabayo, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mabayo, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Starting from PHP 44,855,748 Anvaya Cove Searidge Residences – Kilyawan BuildingWake up to b…
$786,635
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mabayo, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mabayo, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Starting from PHP 44,855,748 Anvaya Cove Searidge Residences – Kilyawan BuildingWake up to b…
$786,635
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mabayo, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mabayo, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Starting from PHP 47,582,977 Anvaya Cove Searidge Residences – Kilyawan BuildingWake up to b…
$834,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mabayo, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mabayo, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Starting from PHP 19,542,671 Anvaya Cove Searidge Residences – Kilyawan BuildingWake up to b…
$342,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Bataan

apartments

Properties features in Bataan, Philippines

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go