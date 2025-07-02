Residential complex Salalah Resort

A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, this exclusive development represents the Middle East's greenest coast and offers an unmatched luxury lifestyle.

Designed for those who demand the extraordinary, complex features exclusive residential partnerships with world-renowned brands, including Jacob & Co, Elie Saab, Luxury Living Group, Trussardi, Bentley Home, Kadar, John Richmond, and Gianfranco Ferre Home.

Every property here is delivered fully furnished. You will be surrounded by quality, as each residence features:

Natural stone finishes and rich textures.

Italian-made designer furniture and lighting.

Premium kitchen equipment and appliances.

High-end linens and tableware.

We offer homes for every way of living, ranging from studios to Mansion Villas.

Expression of Interest (EOI): $15,000

Studios: Starting from $149,800

1-Bedroom Apartments: Starting from $299,500

2-Bedroom Apartments: Starting from 490,000

Also available: Townhouses, Villas, Richmond Residences, and Trussardi Residences.

Designed as the resort you never have to leave, the water is never far. Residents enjoy access to:

A private beach for morning swims, sunbathing, or quiet walks along the shore.

A stunning central swimming pool and tranquil water canals.

An exclusive Beach Club and fully equipped Gym.

A dedicated Medical Wellness Centre and Spa offering diagnostics, wellness check-ups, and recovery facilities.

A 130-key Five-Star Hotel for fine dining, private events, and relaxing pool days.

Family-friendly outdoor playgrounds, walking paths, and curated retail and leisure options.

The Excellent Location!

Located just 30 minutes from Salalah International Airport. Positioned in a year-round tourism destination known for its warm coastal climate, lush landscapes, and seasonal waterfalls. Highly accessible, with direct connections through 15 airlines and 17 destinations. Salalah welcomes over one million visitors annually, boasting an average visitor stay of 5.6 nights.

Exceptional Long-Term Investment Potential

100% Freehold Ownership for foreign buyers.

Purchasers are eligible for a renewable 2-year Residence Visa.

Benefit from a low-tax environment with no inheritance tax.

Enjoy year-round tourism appeal, including the highly popular khareef season.

Capitalize on double-digit residential price growth year-on-year.

Long-term growth is heavily supported by the Oman Vision 2040 initiative.

Flexible 50/50 Payment Plan

Secure your property ahead of the Q4 2028 Handover with a highly attractive payment structure:

10% on Booking. 10% on SPA (45 Days After Booking). 5% Six Months After Booking. 5% Twelve Months After Booking. 10% Eighteen Months After Booking. 10% Twenty-Four Months After Booking. 50% On Handover.

Contact us right now to book the best units!