  1. Realting.com
  2. Oman
  3. Salalah Province
  4. Residential complex Salalah Resort

Residential complex Salalah Resort

Salalah Province, Oman
from
$149,800
BTC
1.7818412
ETH
93.3939143
USDT
148 104.9389734
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 39757
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Oman
  • State
    Dhofar Governorate
  • City
    Salalah Province
  • Address
    Duqm - Hasik - Salalah Road, 17

About the complex

A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, this exclusive development represents the Middle East's greenest coast and offers an unmatched luxury lifestyle.

Designed for those who demand the extraordinary, complex features exclusive residential partnerships with world-renowned brands, including Jacob & Co, Elie Saab, Luxury Living Group, Trussardi, Bentley Home, Kadar, John Richmond, and Gianfranco Ferre Home.

 

Every property here is delivered fully furnished. You will be surrounded by quality, as each residence features:

  • Natural stone finishes and rich textures.
  • Italian-made designer furniture and lighting.
  • Premium kitchen equipment and appliances.
  • High-end linens and tableware.

 

We offer homes for every way of living, ranging from studios to Mansion Villas.

  • Expression of Interest (EOI): $15,000
  •  Studios: Starting from $149,800
  •  1-Bedroom Apartments: Starting from $299,500
  • 2-Bedroom Apartments: Starting from 490,000
  •  Also available: Townhouses, Villas, Richmond Residences, and Trussardi Residences.

 

Designed as the resort you never have to leave, the water is never far. Residents enjoy access to:

  •  A private beach for morning swims, sunbathing, or quiet walks along the shore.
  •  A stunning central swimming pool and tranquil water canals.
  •  An exclusive Beach Club and fully equipped Gym.
  •  A dedicated Medical Wellness Centre and Spa offering diagnostics, wellness check-ups, and recovery facilities.
  •  A 130-key Five-Star Hotel for fine dining, private events, and relaxing pool days.
  •  Family-friendly outdoor playgrounds, walking paths, and curated retail and leisure options.

 

The Excellent Location!

  1.  Located just 30 minutes from Salalah International Airport.
  2.  Positioned in a year-round tourism destination known for its warm coastal climate, lush landscapes, and seasonal waterfalls.
  3.  Highly accessible, with direct connections through 15 airlines and 17 destinations.
  4.   Salalah welcomes over one million visitors annually, boasting an average visitor stay of 5.6 nights.

 

Exceptional Long-Term Investment Potential

  •  100% Freehold Ownership for foreign buyers.
  •  Purchasers are eligible for a renewable 2-year Residence Visa.
  •  Benefit from a low-tax environment with no inheritance tax.
  •  Enjoy year-round tourism appeal, including the highly popular khareef season.
  •  Capitalize on double-digit residential price growth year-on-year.
  •  Long-term growth is heavily supported by the Oman Vision 2040 initiative.

 

Flexible 50/50 Payment Plan

Secure your property ahead of the Q4 2028 Handover with a highly attractive payment structure:

  1.  10% on Booking.
  2.  10% on SPA (45 Days After Booking).
  3.  5% Six Months After Booking.
  4.  5% Twelve Months After Booking.
  5.  10% Eighteen Months After Booking.
  6.  10% Twenty-Four Months After Booking.
  7.  50% On Handover.

 

Contact us right now to book the best units!

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Location on the map

Salalah Province, Oman
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Muscat, Oman
from
$233,203
You are viewing
Residential complex Salalah Resort
Salalah Province, Oman
from
$149,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Muscat, Oman
from
$233,203
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
The Great Escape is a lively residential complex, consisting of two suggestive buildings. One is 7 stories tall and the other 9 stories. Every detail from the entrance lobby to the double height ceilings are designed with premium finishes. The Great Escape offers a stylish and modern ambien…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Oman
Property Prices in Oman: Complete Overview by Cities and Types
14.01.2026
Property Prices in Oman: Complete Overview by Cities and Types
It will be possible to obtain a residence permit in Oman in exchange for investments
19.07.2021
It will be possible to obtain a residence permit in Oman in exchange for investments
Show all publications